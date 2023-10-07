Stephen A. Smith implores Chase Claypool to fix things with the Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

"Chase Claypool, please listen to me, brother."

Chase Claypool, now former Chicago Bears wide receiver, was traded this week to the Miami Dolphins with a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 sixth-round selection.

The trade ended a disaster experiment the Bears launched with Claypool last season. Nearing the NFL trade deadline in 2022, Ryan Poles and the front office opted to get Justin Fields a new weapon before the season ended. They traded a second-round pick that, by special circumstances, turned into a first-round pick.

Since his arrival, Claypool's failed to live up to expectations in any form. His numbers are well below expectations and he's proven to be a problem in the locker room. Sources told NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock the team had trouble convincing Claypool to buy into the team's offense.

It appears he's gotten in his own way of success, which is unfortunate because he's extremely talented. He has a large frame with great speed and agility. Certainly, he could be an elite receiver in the league.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith offered up his two cents on Claypool's situation, imploring the wide receiver to straighten things out in Miami.

"You are developing a very bad reputation," Smith said. "That is not about your game. That's about your character. If you don't turn it around, this could very well be your last stop. My brother, whatever it is going on up here, please get it together so you can shine and show the world what you can do as a football player."

Claypool didn't provide much production for the Bears.

Over 10 games played with the Bears across two seasons, he recorded 18 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown. That is not reflective of his ability. Prior to Chicago, he recorded two straight 800+ yard seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, his character isn't living up to locker room standards.

He's shown numerous examples of his poor character. He flipped out on the sidelines last season after performing sub-optimally. He got into training camp scuffles with Tyrique Stevenson. And he expressed his discouragement with how he was being used in the Bears' offense.

That was the final straw for the receiver. The Bears made him a healthy inactive for two straight games. They also asked him to stay home for those games and the week of practice leading up to the team's Thursday night win over the Commanders.

For this, Smith suggests Miami could be Claypool's final stop in the NFL if he doesn't turn it around.

"If you keep getting moved, the message is going to be indelibly sent. You're not somebody they want in the locker room. They're not gonna care about how you can play. They're not gonna want you around."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.