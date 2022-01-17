Stephen A. Smith has hilarious reaction to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers

Stephen A. has hilarious reaction to Cowboys' loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Outside of 49ers fans, there isn't anyone happier to see the demise of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday than ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A., a noted detractor of America's team, was downright giddy after the Cowboys' season came to an end with a 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium.

Shortly after the game ended, Stephen A. posted a 71-second video to Twitter and it was glorious if you don't like the Cowboys.

Stephen A. started the video by laughing hysterically.

"Didn't I tell you? Didn't I tell you?" Stephen A. said. "All year long when everybody was raving about those boys in Big D, what did your boy Stephen A. say? They ain't going to even win a playoff game. And sure enough, right on schedule, right when it really, really counts, they crash like a cheap tent in inclement weather."

I TOLD Yâ€™ALL!!!!!!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/fGBDtaXJr8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys had a chance to score a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds, but quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't able to spike the ball before time expired after he ran for a first down.

While the 49ers head to Lambeau Field for a NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys head into another offseason searching for answers.

And no one is happier about the Cowboys' inability to win Sunday than Stephen A.

