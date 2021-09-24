Stephen A. Smith: ‘It’s great to be a Florida Gator’ after losing bet to Tebow

Florida fans got a good chuckle seeing Stephen A. Smith squirm on ESPN Friday morning wearing a Gators tie after losing a bet with Tim Tebow last week.

The First Take host predicted that Alabama would “mop the floor” with Florida last weekend, and Tebow challenged him to wear a Gators necktie if the game was any closer than a blowout. Of course, Florida would go on to push Alabama to the limit and come within two points of overtime.

After winning the bet, Tebow and host Molly Qerim teased Smith as First Take started this week. Ever the showman, Smith kept up the shtick as he honored his word.

“This is a very embarrassing day for me,” Smith said. “A Florida Gators tie. I have to wear this because of that man [Tebow]. I’m sick to my stomach.”

Smith wasn’t the only one expecting a Crimson Tide win, but the margin by which he expected is what makes the bet that much sweeter for Gators fans. Alabama is the best team in the country until another team beats them, and being outscored by Florida 26-10 in the final three quarters isn’t what most anticipated.

It might not have been the smartest bet by Stephen A. — especially because I don’t recall Tebow risking anything in the event of a blowout — but that surly face with the blue and orange under it is something Gators fans won’t forget for a long time.

The cherry on top? A Gator chomp and a big “it’s great to be a Florida Gator” at the request of Tebow.

