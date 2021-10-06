Stephen A. Smith goes on hilarious Yankees rant after loss vs. Red Sox

Stephen A. Smith goes on hilarious Yankees rant after loss to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees' 2021 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 6-2 loss to the rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees never led once as starting pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up three runs in less than three innings of work, including a two-run homer to Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the first inning.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a hilarious rant about New York's loss during Wednesday's edition of "First Take".

Check it out in the video below:

.@stephenasmith is beside himself after Yankees' loss to Red Sox 😭 pic.twitter.com/XeJs8Yxmxj — First Take (@FirstTake) October 6, 2021

Smith brought up a few valid points.

Cole pitched awful. The Yankees need much better from a player making $36 million per year. The decision to send Aaron Judge home in the sixth inning also was a costly mistake. The Yankees could've had runners on second and third with one out, but instead Judge was waved home and tagged out at the plate. It was the most pivotal moment in the game.

The Yankees' season ultimately was a failure, and it'll be interesting to see how management addresses the weaknesses on the roster. The pressure is on with the Yankees having won just a single World Series title over the last 20 years.