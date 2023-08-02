Stephen A. Smith expects big things from Trevor Lawrence

Stephen A. Smith knows how to get under the skin of sports fans everywhere, but for now, he’s on the good side of Clemson and Jacksonville Jaguar fans.

During a segment on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith picked former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawerence, to make the most significant leap in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Smith might be on to something, though, when you look at the numbers. Lawerence already made giant leaps from his rookie season, increasing his touchdown total by +13 and decreasing his interceptions by -9. He was also top ten in the AP MVP votes.

Lawerence shined in the last ten games of the season, throwing 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions, leading the Jaguars to a 7-2 record down the stretch to claim a playoff spot.

Check out the video below to hear Stephen A.’s complete breakdown.

.@stephenasmith thinks Trevor Lawrence will make the biggest QB leap this season 🤔 "I'm telling you right now, Trevor Lawrence is coming‼️" pic.twitter.com/N611QzWnuX — First Take (@FirstTake) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire