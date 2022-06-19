Stephen A. Smith emphatically picks Warriors to repeat as NBA champions

Stephen A. emphatically picks Dubs to repeat as champs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors’ championship parade hasn’t even begun to roll down Market Street yet, but it’s never too early to speculate on what’s next for the dynasty in the Bay.

Just minutes after Golden State clinched its fourth NBA title in eight years, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith picked the Warriors to represent the Western Conference again in next year’s NBA Finals -- and later selected them to repeat as champions.

The main reason for Smith’s prediction? Steph Curry, of course.

“The man does whatever it takes to win,” Smith said. “… I saw the Warriors winning this [championship]. I’ve already got them in the Finals next year. That’s where I’m at with it. The dynasty -- it’s something that we can talk about with this franchise. Not just because they won tonight, but I don’t see anybody in the West preventing them from being back here next year.”

On “First Take” the next morning, Smith put his prediction in ink that Golden State will be raising yet another championship banner next season.

“I got the Warriors repeating,” he said. "They are winning the NBA championship again next year. This time next year, Steph Curry will surpass LeBron James and he will have five [championships]. He will tie Kobe Bryant. He will surpass Shaquille O’Neal.

“Steph ain’t going to fade. The brother is in shape. I don’t know how he’s doing it. I’ve got to find that out because the brother is doing some things. He looked like he had more energy than dudes 10 years younger than him.”

In laying out the other reasons why the Warriors will be victorious again, Smith cited Klay Thompson getting healthier and returning to even more of the player he was before going 941 days between games due to injuries.

Story continues

Smith is also a big believer in Golden State's youth, led by Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and even James Wiseman, who didn't play a single game this season but impressed the analyst simply by his 7-foot, 240-pound frame.

"I’m just looking at them," Smith said. "I’m looking at the young thoroughbreds on the come-up. I’m looking at the experienced veterans with the perimeter shooting. I’m looking at the veteran savviness, the know-how. Steve Kerr’s system. And I’m looking at everybody in the West -- that’s the Clippers, that’s Dallas, that’s Denver, fully heathy. I’m looking at the Eastern Conference.

"The Golden State Warriors, they’re going to do it again."

Book the 2023 championship parade as well?

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast