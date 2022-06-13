Stephen A. Smith dropped his classic line to Tyreek Hill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    Tua Tagovailoa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

On Friday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill debuted his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” on YouTube and a number of podcast streaming services.

During the conversation with his co-host, Julius Collins, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Hill discussed a variety of topics that ranged from his upbringing to the end of his tenure in Kansas City.

One moment that caught media attention through the weekend was Hill saying that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.

Monday was the first time many talking heads were able to discuss the comments, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took exception with Hill’s take. On “First Take,” Smith used his famous line to voice his displeasure.

While we probably won’t know Hill’s true feelings on his quarterback’s ability until either he or Tagovailoa are no longer on the team, it’s evident that the wide receiver is going to have his guy’s back.

List

Every NFL team's potential breakout player for the 2022 season

Recommended Stories