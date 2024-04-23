Stephen A. Smith defends Tyrese Maxey, Sixers after Game 2 loss

The Philadelphia 76ers had Game 2 in their grasp. Tyrese Maxey drilled a 3-pointer to put Philadelphia up 100-96 to silence Madison Square Garden and it appeared that the Sixers would even the series up.

Then, the Sixers had trouble getting the ball inbounds. It appeared that Maxey was fouled by Knicks star Jalen Brunson, but there was no call and Philadelphia ended up turning the ball over. That led to New York’s Donte DiVincenzo knocking down a triple to give the Knicks the lead for good with 13.0 seconds left. The Sixers eventually fell 104-101 and are now down 0-2 in the series.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a known Knicks fan, defended Maxey and the Sixers after the Game 2 loss and blasted the officiating:

I saw Tyrese Maxey get mugged if I’m being totally honest. He got fouled at least two or three teams. There’s no reason on Earth why that call shouldn’t have been made. It wasn’t made, unfortunately for the Sixers. If you’re a New York Knicks fan, it’s not unfortunate. Donte DiVincenzo got another opportunity, he took advantage of it, and the New York Knicks are up 2-0.

Stephen A. Smith provides his perspective on the end of the Knicks-Sixers game from his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden.

It’s extremely unfortunate for the Sixers, but with that being said, the Knicks just did what they were supposed to do which is win two games at home. The Sixers now must do the same thing when the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday.

