Stephen A. Smith crushes Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry MVP chants at Barclays

Stephen A. crushes Kyrie, Barclays crowd giving Steph MVP chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Stephen A. Smith got called out sitting next to Joe Lacob courtside to witness the Warriors dismantle the Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center, and he promised to come in hot on "First Take."

Oooohhhhh, I can’t wait for @FirstTake tomorrow morning. I can’t believe I came out to the Barclay’s Center for this. The @BrooklynNets got smoked. @StephenCurry30 put on a damn show. And Steve Nash said “to hell with this” and threw in the towel with 9 min left. I mean Damn!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2021

And even by Stephen A.’s hot-take standards, he crushed the Nets - most notably Kyrie Irving for betraying Kevin Durant and the home crowd that sounded very much like one for the visiting Warriors.

"Kevin Durant, I'm sad for you bro. ... You have no help. And more importantly than anything else, you made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn. ... KYRIE IRVING BETRAYED YOU!"@stephenasmith LOST IT 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/gjw5tAZVcO — First Take (@FirstTake) November 17, 2021

While the Kyrie (and to a lesser extent James Harden) rant will get the headlines, the ESPN personality was livid with the Barclays crowd as well.

“They were cheering for Steph Curry in Brooklyn,” Smith said vehemently. “From opening tap, they were changing M-V-P in the Barclays Center and it wasn’t for the dude averaging 28.9 points a game for the Brooklyn Nets. It was for Steph Curry.”

And if you missed it, here’s one of many instances of a very pro Warriors and Steph crowd.

MVP chants for Steph in Brooklyn 🗣 pic.twitter.com/y02qvVCgDX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

Whether or not you agree with Stephen A.’s takedown of the Nets and their fans, Steph Curry is certainly the early frontrunner for MVP. Just ask Kevin Durant.

"He's a master at what he does ... playing at an all-star, MVP, hall of fame level."



KD talks about Steph's performance tonight pic.twitter.com/5TRNHhtIQQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

The Warriors continue their road trip Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We'll see if the fans in Cleveland have the same reaction as those in Brooklyn.

