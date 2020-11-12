Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

The Telegraph

Northern Ireland pulled off one rescue act but a second would prove beyond them on an ultimately anti-climatic night at Windsor Park when their dream of reaching a second successive European Championship finals was extinguished. Slovakia were a few minutes away from securing a place at Euro 2020 when Milan Skriniar turned Paddy McNair’s cross into his own net to rekindle Northern Ireland’s hopes and moments later Kyle Lafferty came close to claiming an extraordinary, last-gasp winner only a week after the tragic death of his sister, Sonia, when he was denied by a post. With Slovakia deflated, Northern Ireland must have fancied their chances in extra-time but their hopes of qualifying for only the fifth major tournament in their history were dashed when Michael Duris capitalised on some defensive misfortune and, from there, there was no way back. For the 1,060 Northern Irish fans present who had done so much to lift their team, this will have been a crushing disappointment. “There’s not a great deal you can say,” Ian Baraclough, the Northern Ireland manager, said. “They gave us absolutely everything. We couldn’t have asked for any more effort. “I’m sure people will pick out certain things but this is the worst I’ve felt after a game, for sure, for a group of players that are so good to work with, a credit to themselves and their families, and who never know when to lay down and die. “They came so close to getting to a World Cup three years ago and they’ve come so close to getting to another Euros again so there is no reason we can’t go again in the next campaign and get to the World Cup.” Baraclough was right - Northern Ireland gave it plenty but this is a team that find goals hard to come by and that lack of composure showed while, at the other end, mistakes proved costly. If there was a grave sense of injustice about their World Cup play-off final heartbreak to Switzerland in 2017, when a controversial penalty hurt them, this defeat felt more self-inflicted. With little to separate the teams, any errors were going to be punished and Slovakia did just late. Northern Ireland, by contrast, were wasteful with the handful of opportunities they fashioned. Behind after just 14 minutes in their semi-final win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland got off to another bad start. It was such an avoidable goal, too. Under pressure on Slovakia’s left flank, Robert Mak knocked a hopeful ball into the middle. There was no apparent danger but George Saville got his bearings all wrong as he attempted to cushion a header to Jonny Evans. With Evans sucked in, the ball spun past him, allowing Juraj Kucka to dart around the Leicester defender and bear down on goal before the Slovakia midfielder beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell low down at his near post. Slovakia did not look comfortable defending against Northern Ireland’s set-pieces but the hosts failed to make more of a flurry of corners and when opportunity knocked from open play either side of the interval, they could not take their chances. Niall McGinn drilled a shot over after seizing on a loose pass and Conor Washington later rushed a shot from an inviting position. Eventually, though, their pressure told. McNair and substitute Gavin Whyte teamed up on the right and McNair managed to wriggle free and charge up the by-line before drilling over a cross that Skriniar, Slovakia’s best defender, inadvertently stabbed into his own net. Minutes later, more hassling from Whyte allowed Lafferty to collect the ball just outside the penalty area and drill in a shot. An emotional winner beckoned but the ball cannoned off the post. Northern Ireland lost Craig Cathcart and McNair to injury in extra-time and, before long, fatigue was beginning to show. Then came the kick in the teeth. Kucka’s pass bounced off Evans’ backside into the path of Duris. Evans managed to force the Slovakia forward as wide as he could and, from a tight angle, Peacock-Farrell really should have shut off his near post only for the resulting shot to creep in. “Whenever a goalkeeper gets beaten at his ear post there is a conflab about it,” Baraclough said. “He’s hit it well. There is absolutely no blame from me on that.”