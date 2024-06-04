Stephen A. Smith Calls Monica McNutt’s WNBA Claims “Offensive”

Stephen A. Smith was speechless after Monica McNutt bested him on Monday’s (June 3) episode of First Take, but it seems he has now found the words. On Monday night, Smith uploaded a new episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, in which he unloaded on McNutt for her claims that he could have used his platform to raise the WNBA’s profile years ago if he truly wanted to.

Smith took it to another level on his YouTube show, claiming that he has helped women in sports media, including McNutt and other ESPN women talking heads, reach a wider audience and advance their careers.

He briefly touched on the WNBA before moving the conversation towards “diversity in the workplace” rather than focusing on Monica’s previous critique. Smith later called the former basketball player’s comments “highly offensive” and stated that no sports show discusses women’s sports more than First Take.

Yes Folks! That was ME blaming women for the lack of popularity with the WNBA and Womens's College Ball. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 8, 2009

“You ever heard of Monica McNutt? You have now, ’cause she’s on First Take a lot,” he asserted. “Chiney Ogwumike, absolutely spectacular, wonderful basketball analyst, etc. — WNBA player in her own right. Ask her how it’s been to be on First Take. How about Andraya Carter, who is a rising star in this business? How much do you think First Take helped that? What about Kimberley Martin? What about Molly Qerim herself?

“Now, I have sat back for years and taken a lot of (expletive) from people. Some who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about. Some who act like they don’t know because they want to get at me. I could care less about people getting at me. I just want you to be accurate. And it is highly offensive to me when somebody implies or flat-out states — like Monica McNutt did — which was factually incorrect. I challenge anybody to find a show in sports television that discusses women issues, that discusses the WNBA or women’s sports, that highlights and profiles female analysts more than First Take,” he concluded.

Interestingly enough, in the aftermath of McNutt and Smith’s debate, Stephen A.’s old xweets have resurfaced. One post in particular found the talking head blaming women for “the lack of popularity with the WNBA and women’s College Ball.”

Stephen A. Smith: "Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women's sports more than First Take?"



Monica McNutt: "Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to."



Stephen A.: "Wow." pic.twitter.com/szQXOPQ3h4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2024

The drama began on Monday’s episode of First Take, when the crew debated the fallout from the Chicago Sky facing off against the Indiana Fever. During the game, Sky’s Chennedy Carter shoved Fever’s Caitlin Clark to the ground, which resulted in Carter being issued a flagrant-1 violation. McNutt and Smith were caught in a spirited exchange, and the former Georgetown Hoya called out Smith for not doing enough to highlight the WNBA with his platform.

