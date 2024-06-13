Stephen A. Smith calls Luka Doncic selfish after performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Luka Doncic fouled out of game 3 of the NBA Final on Wednesday and national media heavily criticized the Slovenian superstar for his performance, mainly his defensive effort and demeanor.

Luka has struggled defensively this postseason.



Can he and the Mavs turn it around with their season on the line in Game 4? pic.twitter.com/VMRGL3hxVi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 13, 2024

Some of the criticism happened during the game with ESPN announcer Doris Burke criticizing Doncic for lying on the ground and complaining to the refs instead of hustling back on the defense.

"A moment where Luka takes a minute to bark at the officials, doesn't sprint in transition and you're playing 5-on-4."



Doris Burke calls out Luka Dončić's defensive effort in a critical sequence late in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Dlds0hnTnF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2024

Postgame, Brian Windhorst was even more critical of Doncic calling his performance unacceptable in a crucial must-win game while acknowledging he was the reason the Mavs have gotten to the finals.

“If Luka’s ever gonna be a winner coming out of [the Mavs] tunnel he’s going to have to use this finals as a learning experience,” said Windhorst, “His defensive performance is unacceptable he’s a hole on the court, the Celtics are attacking him. They’re ahead in this series because they’ve attacked him defensively.”

Good lord, Brian Windhorst just unloaded the clip on Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/nA4TOMLfNA — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) June 13, 2024

Stephen A. Smith also called out Doncic on First Take on Thursday for selfish and unaccountable behavior specifically criticizing Doncic for yelling at the bench to challenge his sixth foul on Jaylen Brown in the fourth quarter.

.@stephenasmith says Luka deserves "most of the blame" for the Game 3 loss.



"lt was because of the level of selfishness and the lack of accountability. ... He's pointing the finger at everybody but himself." pic.twitter.com/BISK2BsyqY — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2024

“Luka deserves most of the blame for this, it was a horrible performance,” said Smith, “It was because of the level of selfishness and lack of accountability, you are the superstar of the team, you’re supposed to be the leader of the team. Let’s put this in its proper perspective, we sit here today with Kyrie Irving being seen as the reasonable one...because Luka Doncic is so petulant and is so petty. Let’s not forget he’s screaming at the bench and screaming at his coaches.”

Doncic will have a chance to silence his critics when the series resumes on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.