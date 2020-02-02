Stephen A. Smith calls Bradley Beal's All-Star snub 'Ridiculous'

Plenty of individuals have voiced their displeasure at the fact that Bradley Beal was not named an All-Star this season. His fiancee, agent and teammates have all defended him in one way or another.

But that's what they're supposed to do, right? So when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, a man with takes so loud you can hear them from any corner of the United States, calls Beal's All-Star snub, "Ridiculous" and "Disrespectful," it's clear that people's outrage extends beyond the D.C. area.

Oh, btw......I've got to say this: @RealDealBeal23 should most definitely be an all-star. I know the @WashWizards might end up with the worst defense of the modern era, but Beal is special. And his numbers are there. It IS disrespectful to not have him on the EAST.#Ridiculous — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2020

Beal became the first player since Dominique Wilkins in 1985 to average more than 28 points and not make an All-Star team. Among Eastern Conference guards, Beal came in ninth in the fan vote, fifth in the media vote and second in the player vote.

Though, those votes were to decide the starting guards, who ended up being Kemba Walker and Trae Young. The NBA's head coaches, not named Scott Brooks, had to vote Beal in as a reserve and it didn't happen.

After hearing the news he wasn't an All-Star, Beal went off for 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Hornets.

He was emotional after the game and said the snub would act as his motivation to get his team to the playoffs this year. If Beal ends up going on a tear toward an All-NBA selection, it'll certainly be a sight to behold.

