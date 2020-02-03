Stephen A. Smith blasts Kyle Shanahan after 49ers' 2020 Super Bowl loss

The heat is on Kyle Shanahan once again for his decision-making in a Super Bowl loss after the 49ers fell Sunday 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

San Francisco entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead and allowed 21 unanswered points in the last six minutes. The Lombardi Trophy was there for the taking, and then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stole it from the 49ers in a flash.

Shanahan faced plenty of questions after the loss regarding some questionable calls. And on Monday morning, Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back on the 49ers' coach.

"In the end, what it comes down to is Kyle Shanahan coached scared," Smith said Monday on ESPN's "First Take." " ... I don't know what else to say!"

Kyle Shanahan blew this damn Super Bowl. Period!!!! pic.twitter.com/ivWYdwudXN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2020

Smith blasted Shanahan for abandoning the run, something Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu thanked the 49ers for after San Francisco's loss. The 49ers rushed the ball 22 times for 141 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts and was intercepted twice as he seemed to crumble in the clutch.

"We tried to run the ball," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "We did play action, convert third downs. I think the plays got a little lopsided a little bit where we didn't have 15-play drives. I didn't feel like we punted until the fourth quarter."

Raheem Mostert led the 49ers with only 12 carries after running for 220 yards on 29 carries in the NFC Championship Game.

The "what ifs" will continue. Second-guessing isn't going anywhere. Yes, Shanahan led the 49ers to a Super Bowl one season after winning only four games, but the sunshine in Santa Clara just got a little more cloudy.

