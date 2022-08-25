Stephen A. Smith belittles Cowboys, has 49ers ahead of them in funny troll

Watch Stephen A. troll Cowboys and their fans, rank 49ers higher originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The long-standing feud between Stephen A. Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans enters the 2022 NFL season.

On Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith unveiled that he has six teams finishing ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC standings -- the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

"[The Cowboys] are going to squeeze into the playoffs as a wild-card [team]," Smith said. "Then [Cowboys fans] are going to go another year without winning a damn playoff game."

San Francisco ended Dallas' season last year in the wild-card round of the playoffs when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott infamously curled up in a quarterback slide as the final seconds ticked off the clock to end a potential game-winning drive.

Smith doubled down on his take when pressed about choosing the Trey Lance-led 49ers over Dallas in 2022.

“What about George Kittle?” Smith bellowed. “What about Deebo Samuel? What about that defense?”

That just enflamed Smith's long-standing rivalry with Cowboys fans, who showered the analyst with boos after he arrived to the set in a helicopter.

.@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/8sb4wKmwHE — First Take (@FirstTake) August 25, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones then clapped back at Smith on the show.

Jerry Jones has a message for @stephenasmith ðŸ˜…



"Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!" pic.twitter.com/FEZ1UD4eaX — First Take (@FirstTake) August 25, 2022

The 49ers and Cowboys aren't scheduled to play in the 2022 regular season, but if another playoff matchup arises, we know which side Smith will take.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast