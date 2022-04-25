Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Daryl Morey, Sixers over Ben Simmons trade

Back on Feb. 10, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big trade with the Brooklyn Nets when they sent disgruntled star Ben Simmons to New York in exchange for James Harden. The deal seemed as if it was a win-win for both sides as the Sixers and Nets seemed to get what they wanted.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith back then said that the Nets clearly won the deal. He cited Simmons being able to set up both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and that he would seamlessly fit in there.

Fast forward to the present, and Simmons has yet to play for Brooklyn, and they are on the verge of being eliminated and swept out of Round 1. Harden has not been the explosive scorer he was in Houston, but it’s clear that the Sixers won the trade.

Smith apologized to president Daryl Morey and the Sixers for his original thought:

As a result, there’s certain facts that need to be thrown out there. Daryl Morey won this one this trade now. I gotta stand up and be like Daryl Morey, my bad brother. I thought you lost this trade. I thought you lost this trade. I’m thinking Ben Simmons with Seth Curry, with Andre Drummond, and two first round picks, you got hosed. Daryl Morey knew something the rest of us didn’t. My apologies, Daryl Morey! He won this damn trade, because I don’t give a damn how James Harden doesn’t look like James Harden in Houston. He still can ball, still can give you 20 and 10. All right, but he’s not the James Harden in Houston. I don’t give a damn. He could average five points and he’s a better product than Ben Simmons. That’s how pathetic Ben Simmons is right now. So Daryl Morey clearly won the trade.

Meanwhile, Harden and the Sixers will be looking to close out the Toronto Raptors on Monday and move on to Round 2.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers roster after the big James Harden trade

Related