Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Damian Lillard, vows to never overlook him again

Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard has been playing on another level this season.

Through the first 26 games of the season, Lillard is averaging 29.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, and 7.3 apg and is in MVP conversation alongside LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

And with long-term injuries to CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and others, Lillard has shouldered a tremendous load.

Lillard had 34 points and 11 assists in Sunday’s win against the Dallas Mavericks, moving the Blazers to 5-1 in the last six games.

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had to give Lillard his much-deserved flowers.

Lillard strikes fear to opposing teams when the game in on the line.

He has had the most clutch points of any NBA player since 2012.

Even more than Warriors PG Stephen Curry.

Curry is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. But, when it comes to crunch time, Smith has Lillard.

Steph Curry ain’t big Damian Lillard when it comes to crunch time. When it comes to clutch points.

Stephen A. Smith

A few moments later, Smith wanted to make a formal apology to the Blazers superstar and wanted to lead the way for everyone who doesn't believe in Lillard.

On behalf of all the great NBA reporters, all the great analysts, on behalf of everyone I want to put myself on the top of the list. I apologize! Its my fault! Because this brotha, Damian Lillard, has been ignored for far too long. He is the REAL deal.

Stephen A. Smith

Well, it's good Smith has finally come to his senses! The people of Portland know that Lillard is a superstar caliber player in this league, it just takes a while for the national media to actually saying anything.

“He is on the damn MVP list,” Smith said. “He is on that MVP list right now and I won’t make that mistake again.”

Is this the year Lillard makes the case that he deserves the MVP award? Who knows at this point, but he is certainly in the top 3 at the moment.

Lillard believes winning MVP is a strong possibility this year, but it won't just be about his game.

If anything, it's good to see Smith making the case for Lillard finally.

Now we'll see if others follow suit.