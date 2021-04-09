Stephen Silas credits Luka Doncic for becoming Rockets head coach
With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets.