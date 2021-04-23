Stephen Piscotty's RBI single
Stephen Piscotty sends a liner into left field and Sean Murphy scores to give the A's a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd
Could a Super League really happen without last year's Champions League finalists?
Former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is out to reclaim the title against current champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram added 29 points and the Pelicans got double-figure scoring from six players. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points by hitting five 3-pointers.
Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021
What's wrong with baseball? Red Sox star J.D. Martinez has an interesting theory, and it's not launch angle.
The Chiefs traded for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on Friday. Here's why it could be a massively great deal for them.
Brazilian youth international Kayky has sealed a move to Manchester City, the Premier League club announced Friday, though he will not arrive until 2022.
Could the Las Vegas Raiders be planning to move up for a top quarterback prospect in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft?
Our first round mock draft for the 2021 NFL draft projects multiple trades, plus landing spots for Justin Fields and other top prospects.
Brown now goes from protecting Lamar Jackson to doing the same for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
The Rams clapped back at Kliff Kingsbury after he roasted the team and Sean McVay for their Malibu draft headquarters.
Former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault against two women, police and prosecutors said in statements on Friday. Giggs, 47, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020. Until Friday, Giggs was manager of the Wales national soccer team, but the Football Association of Wales said after the charges were made public that it would replace him with Robert Page for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.
MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 261 title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade.
Cubs shortstop Javy Bez had an impressive all-around game Friday vs. the Brewers, crushing a home run while making an insane diving stop.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised UEFA on Friday over a revamped Champions League format they fear will push their players to breaking point.
Raiders trade up for Trevon Moehrig in latest beat writer mock draft
The Celtics took time to acknowledge the loss of Kentucky basketball player and Dorcester native Terrence Clarke on Thursday night.
It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.
The Baltimore Ravens could soon come to a solution in the Orlando Brown Jr. saga, as Josina Anderson reports talks are 'heating up'
Here are seven takeaways from their conversation with the media.