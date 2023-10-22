Stephen McDonnell: 'Not acceptable' says Glenavon boss as his side slide to bottom spot

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell strongly criticised his players after they fell to the bottom of the Irish Premiership by losing to Glentoran.

The Lurgan Blues were 3-0 down at half time at the Oval before going on to lose 3-1.

That is four defeats in a row since McDonnell replaced Gary Hamilton as manager at Mourneview Park last month.

"We ran Cliftonville to the wire last week but this was just not acceptable," the ex-Warrenpoint Town boss said.

"We're extremely disappointed. Up until today we have performed really, really well in our three league games and have been in the games at half-time but there are no excuses for what was delivered there in the first half. It was really poor both from a collective and an individual standpoint.

"Obviously the second half is a bit better but at that stage it is easier to play when you are three down.

"However we could have come away with a point, maybe, had we been more lethal at the top end of the pitch.

"I think that has been the story with this team this season, gifting up too many goals and not being lethal enough at the other end of the pitch. That is not a good recipe and it is something we have got to try and fix."

'The table doesn't lie'

Glenavon went into Saturday's game second-form-bottom having lost four consecutive games - three under McDonnell and the last one of Hamilton's reign.

They have seven points from their 13 league outings this season and dropped to bottom in the table when Ballymena United recorded their first home victory by beating Coleraine and jumped above the Lurgan Blues and Dungannon Swifts.

Hamilton parted company with Glenavon last month after almost 12 years in charge, during which he led them to Irish Cup successes in 2014 and 2016, and four third-place finishes in the league.

"We are trying to find a recipe to go and win games of football," McDonnell continued.

"We have played well in the last few weeks. Today there is no excuse, we have to go back to the drawing board. The table doesn't lie, you have to be brutally honest.

"We haven't scored enough goals. We haven't won enough games of football and we have lost too many, so we have got to try and find a way to rejuvenate this group."

McDonnell, who was the league's youngest manager when he took over at Warrenpoint Town in 2018, suggested that going into the transfer market in January could be a way to make that rejuvenation happen.

"We have a lot of key players out - Haughey, Birney, Quinn. Real leaders in the group, but at the same time we can't really use that as an excuse.

"I have said to the players, 'If those lads were fit, would you be playing?' Who knows? Probably not based on experience. So this is an opportunity for them to go and grab a spot in the team, and it is up to them to maximise that.

"If we keep losing games we are going to have to look to the transfer window and that is something I genuinely do not want to do.

"I want to work with the group and I want to squeeze every drop out of them and make them all perform better, but needs must some times. We have to analyse that very closely over the next coming weeks.

"I believe we are coming into games against teams that are level to ourselves. We need to dust ourselves down now and get ready for what will ultimately be battles."