Stephen Jones: We’ve got to land the plane with Dak Prescott deal

The Cowboys opened the season facing questions about when they are going to get a contract extension done with quarterback Dak Prescott and they are opening the offseason with the same question on the table.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have fielded those questions by stating their desire to sign Prescott to a long-term deal and Stephen Jones did so again on Friday. Jones was on 1310 The Ticket and said head coach Mike McCarthy “can’t wait to spend time with him.”

Jones said the two sides were close before the start of the season — Jerry Jones called a deal “imminent” in September — and that it’s time to go the final distance.

“We’ve got to land the plane and get his deal done,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s on Jerry and myself. He’s our future. I think he stepped up and improved in all ways last year.”

With McCarthy in place as the new coach, the Cowboys have to fill out their coaching staff but there’s little else likely to take priority over finishing up a deal with Prescott.