Stephen Jones: Tyron Smith’s status for rest of season is “big, big question”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed a report that Tyron Smith is gathering medical opinions with the left tackle’s season hanging in the balance.

Smith has a neck injury that has kept him out two games this season.

“Right now, it’s a big, big question. All things are on the table,” Stephen Jones told Nick Eatman of the team website. “We have to look at Tyron’s best interest for his career. He’s been battling this. He’s everything you want in a man. He’s everything you want in a left tackle.”

Smith, who has battled stingers for several years, could require surgery.

He played all 72 offensive snaps in Week One but missed the next two weeks. Smith returned for all 82 offensive snaps Sunday.

Smith, though, apparently had a setback afterward.

“Of course, he wants to be out there helping his teammates,” Jones said. “But it seems like it’s one foot forward, and two steps back so far with that injury that he’s fighting. We’ll have to really look at that over the coming days and work with Tyron, work with the doctors and decide what’s in his best interest.”

The Cowboys already have lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season. He did not play a down, undergoing surgery on his hip.

Brandon Knight started at left tackle in the two games Smith missed. Knight replaced Terence Steele at right tackle after 21 offensive snaps Sunday.

Jones said veteran offensive lineman Cam Erving is “real close to being back.” Erving went on injured reserve after the season opener when he sprained an MCL.

