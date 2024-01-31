Stephen Jones: People won't trust us until we get it done like Brady and Mahomes

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says there's a model for how the Cowboys can get people to believe in them, and that model was established by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Jones contrasted the Cowboys' playoff failures with Brady's and Mahomes' playoff successes, and said that's the difference between the Cowboys and those teams.

“We have had three good years of 12-5 and we have had major disappointments in the postseasons,” Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “So until we do something about it, which is go have another great year and have success in the playoffs, that’s going to be there. There’s no way they’re going to explicitly trust you until you get it done. Would someone trust Tom Brady and the Patriots that they’re going to get it done? Yeah. Why? Because they did it, year in and year out. Does someone trust Mahomes and Kansas City that they’re going to do it? Yeah. Why? Because they do it — six years in a row they’re in the championship game. Until we compete at that level and we get the job done, then there’s going to be doubt, and rightfully so.”

When a reporter pointed out to Jones that he had named two quarterbacks, perhaps hinting that it's on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to step up his game in Dallas, Jones denied that he was criticizing Prescott.

"We love our quarterback. It's well documented what we think of our quarterback," Jones said.

Love him or not, until the Cowboys win in the playoffs with Prescott, he's going to continue to compare unfavorably with the truly great quarterbacks like Brady and Mahomes, who have shown that they can win the big games.