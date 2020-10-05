There is unrest in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Cowboys are 1-3 and lucky not to be 0-4. In his nine seasons as the Cowboys’ full-time head coach, Jason Garrett never started 1-3.

The honeymoon is over for head coach Mike McCarthy and especially defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. The Cowboys rank 30th in total defense and are last in turnover ratio with nine giveaways and two takeaways.

It’s a recipe for a sub-.500 season, something the Cowboys haven’t done since 2015.

After only four games, though, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has no thoughts of changes on the coaching staff.

“We just have to be better. We have to go to work,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday. “Now is not the time to think about things like that. We have to be better. We have to go to work. We have to bring our lunch bucket, and I’m very convicted about this staff and very convicted about this team, but right now we’re not playing winning football.”

The Browns rushed for 307 yards Sunday, the most allowed by the Cowboys in team history. Dallas has allowed 38 or more points in three consecutive games, the first time that has happened since 1960.

“Mike’s got a proven track record and certainly he’s owning this,” Jones said. “He said it starts at the top with the leadership, and I don’t think this team is playing with much confidence right now. He’ll be the first to say that’s on him in his mind, and I think he’s got a great message and understand completely. We deserve all of the criticism we get. We believe we have a really good football team. We’re convicted in this team. We believe we have really good football players. I believe we have a really good staff, too. So, understand completely you are going to continue to ask these questions, deservedly so, but I’ve got the same answers.”

Stephen Jones: Now is not the time to think about drastic changes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk