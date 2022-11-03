The Cowboys traded for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Oct. 25. That was it. That was their move before the trade deadline came and went.

Among NFC contenders, the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey; the Vikings got tight end T.J. Hockenson; and the Eagles acquired edge rusher Robert Quinn.

The Cowboys reportedly had discussions with the Texans about receiver Brandin Cooks, and executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Wednesday this team came close to making some moves.

“There were some situations where we thought it could help our team and be good for us,” Jones said, via Layten Praytor of the team website. “It felt like maybe things were coming our way, but we’re very pleased with our team.”

Jones said the Cowboys have confidence in their receiving corps with James Washington close to returning from the right foot he fractured Aug. 1.

“We can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will,” Jones said. “But at the same time, we have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us.

“We have guys that are on the IR that can come off that as well and in particular James Washington, who’s a veteran in this league, and then you never know what other opportunities might arise out there.”

Stephen Jones on not making a trade-deadline deal: We’re very pleased with our team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk