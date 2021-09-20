The Cowboys were missing edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory against the Chargers on Sunday, which meant first-round pick Micah Parsons was shifted into a new role for his second NFL game.

Parsons played 39 snaps and came up with a huge play in the fourth quarter when he sacked Justin Herbert for an 18-yard loss on a play that started at the Dallas seven-yard-line. The Chargers tied the game with a field goal a couple of plays later and the Cowboys drove for the game-winning field goal after the kickoff.

Parsons was credited with four quarterback hits and earned the praise of executive vice president Stephen Jones in a Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“My hats off to him,” Jones said. “At the end of the day he just has some rare freakish physical tools and very instinctive football mind — whether that’s playing linebacker, whether that’s coming off an edge, he just knows how to play the game of football. Package that with, like I said, his freakish physical tools, that makes for the makings of a great football player. He seems to answer the bell at every corner. Very pleased with how he played. He met and exceeded all expectations. . . . One of the things he brings is the versatility. Teams not knowing where he’s going to line up create issues.”

Gregory is expected to return for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, but Parsons’ productivity should keep him in the edge rushing mix moving forward.

Stephen Jones: Micah Parsons exceeded all expectations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk