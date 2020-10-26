The Cowboys’ blowout loss in Week 6 was followed by criticism from anonymous players of head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff that was decried on record by many members of the organization.

That show of unity didn’t lead to a better performance on the field against Washington. The Cowboys lost 25-3 to fall to 2-5 on the season, but neither the back-to-back routs nor the overall record have soured executive vice president Stephen Jones on McCarthy.

“I know we’ve got the right head guy for the job, and it’s a work in progress. . . . These things just take time,” Jones said. “I know our fans are frustrated. We certainly understand the criticism that’s come our way. But we’ve got to go to work. . . . It’s the first year with this group. You know Jerry and I are big believers in sticking with the staff. We’ve just got to give them their opportunity to work with these guys and continue to implement what they’re trying to get accomplished.”

Injurie to quarterback Dak Prescott and others obviously haven’t helped matters in Dallas, but there aren’t too many signs that things are moving in the right direction even when that’s taken into account. Jones said he expects the team to “evolve” over time and Sunday night’s game against the Eagles will be the next chance for McCarthy and company to show some positive evolution.

Stephen Jones: I know Mike McCarthy’s the right guy for the job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk