Stephen Jones doesn’t “see a big appetite for realignment”

Earlier this week, Broncos coach Vic Fangio threw out the idea of doing away with divisions.

His proposal would have NFC teams play the other 15 NFC teams and AFC teams play the other 15 AFC teams. The final game on a 16-game schedule, Fangio suggested, ideally would involve some sort of a rivalry game such as Eagles-Steelers, Cowboys-Texans and Jets-Giants.

The top six teams in each conference would advance to the postseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s a nice idea that creates a lot of discussion. It’s also not going to happen.

Fangio’s suggestion was borne out of the NFC East’s struggles this season. The division winner could have a losing record, leaving the Cowboys or Eagles to host the second-place finisher in the NFC West, which figures to have one of the best records in the NFL.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, a member of the Competition Committee, pooh-poohed Fangio’s idea.

“I don’t see that,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “I think too many people are traditionalists here and believe in the way we’ve done things with divisions. You’re going to have the odd year where eight divisions all are not playing well. Historically, the [NFC] East has been strong in our league. But obviously this year certainly being pointed out that the East is struggling more than normal, but I certainly don’t see a big appetite for realignment.”