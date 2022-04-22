Stephen Jones doesn’t rule out potential Cowboys interest in Deebo Samuel

Whenever a coach or executive of any team is asked about a player under contract with another team, the safest response is this: “We can’t talk about players under contract with another team.”

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones did not remain in that safe harbor when asked about potential interest in 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“We’re always looking to get better,” Jones said. “Obviously, you keep your eye on anything and everything that’s going on. Certainly, things have to fit in and work, but we’re always looking at where we . . . can get better.”

That’s hardly a sign that the Cowboys will make the move. Apart from the draft capital it would take to get Samuel, he’ll need to be paid. A lot. The Cowboy recently dumped Amari Cooper‘s $20 million salary. Could they afford Samuel, especially with CeeDee Lamb one season away from a major upgrade in his own contract?

It’s doubtful. But we’ll see whether the Cowboys try to make a move for Samuel.

Other factors include whether the 49ers would trade him at all, whether they would trade him to the Cowboys, and whether Samuel would want to be traded to the Cowboys. Earlier this week, he liked (before un-liking) a tweet containing an image of Samuel in a Dallas uniform.

