Stephen Jones dishes on Ed Orgeron and the LSU-Arkansas game

Broaddus: “I’d like to maybe apologize for the beer that’s going to be thrown on you tomorrow in Baton Rouge. You probably deserve it. So, wear it with some pride, and, you know, hopefully that team in purple and gold takes care of your bunch. How about that?”

Jones: “Well, I hope the team in purple and gold doesn’t. I hope my Razorbacks get the Tigers tomorrow. But I’m a big fan of Ed Orgeron. He’s a friend. He was my strength coach in college when I played ball, and think the world of him, and know they’ve had their share of injuries this year, but have nothing but the utmost respect. And, of course, what an amazing place to play college football. I was just on the phone with my son. You get fired up when you go into that stadium down there. Sharon and I are looking forward to being there, and you got great fans and we look forward to the game.”