Injuries to CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have added to an already long list of questions about the Cowboys receiving corps heading into the 2022 season, but they don’t have any questions about their quarterback.

That’s a big change from where Dak Prescott was last year. He was looking for a contract after fracturing his ankle when the offseason began and then dealt with a muscle strain in his right shoulder when he got to training camp, but things were much calmer for Prescott this year and that appears to have paid off for him.

Prescott’s been able to focus on football exclusively and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says that’s resulted in his best summer as a pro.

“I thought he’s had his best camp that I’ve seen him have since he’s been a Cowboy,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There’s no question in my mind, I think he’s had his best training camp he’s ever had.”

Prescott can’t do anything to improve the health of the receivers, but strong play from him would make whoever is available look a lot better and it will be crucial to any hopes the Cowboys have of repeating as division champs.

Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott’s had his best training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk