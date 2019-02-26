Stephen Jones: Cowboys will watch Amari Cooper highlights as Raiders use first-round pick

When it comes to turns of phrase and bravado, few in the NFL can match Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

But the apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to his son Stephen, the team’s CEO and director of player personnel.

‘We’ll be watching Amari highlight tape’

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said Tuesday that Cowboys brass will watch Amari Cooper highlights while the Oakland Raiders use the first-round pick Dallas sent them for Cooper. (AP)

On Tuesday, Stephen Jones arrived in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine and met with media.

Asked about his team not having a first-round pick this season — the Cowboys traded their first to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for receiver Amari Cooper in October — Jones gave a very Jones-family answer:

“When the Raiders pick with our pick, we’ll be watching Amari highlight tape,” he said.

Cooper totaled 53 catches for a team-high 725 yards and six touchdowns in just nine regular-season games with Dallas.

Lawrence, Prescott are priorities

Jones offered some information on the contract situations of some of the team’s best players as well.

In regards to pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who made the Pro Bowl for the second straight season, Jones said the team has submitted a contract offer and that the team is confident a deal will get done.

There is no timetable for a contract, he added. That seems to open the door for Dallas to possibly use the franchise tag on Lawrence as a placeholder to give the two sides extra time and keep Lawrence from becoming a free agent.

Jones also said the Cowboys want to agree to a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason because it’s the right thing to do and Prescott deserves it.

Getting extensions done with Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott would follow, Jones said.

