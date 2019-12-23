Stephen Jones “as bullish” on Dak Prescott as ever

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in a painful defeat in Philadelphia on Sunday, but the inability to get the offense going hasn’t shaken the team’s faith in quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones delivered that message during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Monday. Prescott came into Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury that limited his practice time and went 25-of-44 for 265 yards against the Eagles.

Prescott admitted after the game that he “missed some throws” and the Cowboys also dropped several passes, but neither that game nor the overall disappointments of the season have soured Jones on going all in on the quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We have all the confidence in the world in Dak. We’ve never blinked on that,” Jones said. “I think Dak has given us every opportunity to have success this year. I’m as bullish on Dak as I’ve ever been.”

That bullishness has not resulted in a contract that ties Prescott to Dallas beyond this season. Jones said on Monday that the reason for that has been trying to find a deal that satisfies both sides and that “the only reason we’re having a negotiation is to talk him into all the reasons why it’s good to have a good supporting cast around him.”

“Other than that, this negotiation would have been over with months ago,” Jones said. “But I think he understands where we’re coming from. We understand where he’s coming from. Ultimately, we’ll figure this out.”

Should they move on from head coach Jason Garrett, the Cowboys will have more immediate issues once the season comes to an end but it won’t be long before Prescott’s contract is at the forefront of offseason priorities in Dallas.