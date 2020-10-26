Stephen Jones backs Mike McCarthy amid rough Cowboys start: 'We've got the right head guy'

With the Dallas Cowboys’ season devolving into a worst-case scenario, first-year head coach Mike McCarthy received a vote of confidence from team brass on Monday.

A day after a 25-3 loss to the previously one-win Washington Football Team dropped the Cowboys to 2-5, executive vice president Stephen Jones had this to say about McCarthy.

“I know we’ve got the right head guy for the job. It’s a work in progress,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan while noting that McCarthy’s 2006 Green Bay Packers started 1-4 in his first season. “... These things just take time. I know our fans are frustrated. We certainly understand the criticism that’s coming our way.”

But what about McCarthy’s staff?

DC Mike Nolan under fire

The phrasing of “right head guy” from Jones stands out. While there’s reason for concern almost everywhere you look with the Cowboys, the league’s 27th-ranked defense that just gave up a season-high 25 points to Washington’s 30th-ranked offense is glaring.

If McCarthy’s seat is warming up seven games into his Dallas tenure, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s is approaching scorching. Jones didn’t address Nolan directly on Monday. He did offer less-pointed commentary on the coaching staff without naming names.

“We feel good that ultimately with this staff — it’s going to improve and get better,” Jones continued. “It’s the first year with this group. You know Jerry and I are big believers in sticking with the staff.

“We’ve just got to give them their opportunity to work with these guys and continue to implement what they’re trying to get accomplished, and ultimately we’re going to have a good football team.”

Cowboys are traditionally patient with coaches

Jones’ commentary on Monday jibes with past Cowboys approaches under his father and team owner Jerry Jones. Jones is not quick to fire coaches, as best exemplified by Jason Garrett’s largely mediocre 10-year tenure running the team’s sideline. He’s certainly not in a hurry to pull the trigger on McCarthy.

But the fact that McCarthy’s job stability is being discussed not even halfway through his first season on the job is indicative of just how bad things are in Dallas this season. If things don’t turn around, something in Dallas is bound to give sooner than later.

Will it be Nolan’s job?

