Stephen Jones on Amari Cooper’s future: It’s too early to address

Amari Cooper could remain with the Cowboys next season, but based on previous comments by Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, it seems unlikely without the receiver agreeing to a pay cut. Cooper’s $20 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed March 20, so the team has less than three weeks to decide what to do with him.

Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com asked Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones directly whether the team is planning for Cooper to be part of the 2022 roster. Jones didn’t say yes, but he also didn’t say no.

“It’s too early for me to address that,” Jones said.

Jones then was asked about negotiations about a renegotiated deal for Cooper and said, “I don’t want to address any of that as far as the details of any contract.”

The Cowboys need cap room, and Cooper was not even the leading receiver on the team despite being the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021. He had a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number and ranked tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers (eight touchdowns) in the league.

