Stephen Jackson says Kevin Durant focused on one thing in free agency

Following the Warriors' win in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, Draymond Green made some bold comments regarding Kevin Durant's pending free agency.

"He's part of it right now," Draymond told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "Whatever happens this summer happens. Whatever the hell he do, he does. If he go, he go. If he stay, he stay.

"But while he's here, we're going to win another championship. It's just that simple. Nothing else matters."

On Tuesday morning, former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson was a guest on Fox Sports 1's morning show "First Things First" and he was asked about KD's future.

"Nobody knows. I'm friends with KD. I've talked to him a couple times and I don't know," Jackson said. "I've asked him and I don't know. Draymond is approaching this the right way -- we're gonna win championships while you're here, and if you leave then we'll deal with it."

Speaking of "championships" -- if the Warriors win their third straight title in June, does that make it more likely that he re-signs with Golden State?

"The only thing that I can say that I know -- he want that bag. He deserves the bag and he want the bag and he's focused on getting that bag," Jackson declared. "Right now, he's worrying about winning another championship, but he's focused on the money. He's focused on the money.

"I don't think if they win or not matters. If they win or not, he's still getting the bag (laughing). So it don't matter. I'm just being as real as possible."

This falls in line with what the reigning two-time Finals MVP told Marcus Thompson of The Athletic back in late October.

"I am thinking about the money I'm going to get. I never got the (massive) deal. I've just seen a bunch of dudes around the league making so much money - and I'm happy for them.

"But I know I deserve that, too. That's the only thing I'm probably thinking about, to be honest."

If you're thinking to yourself -- "Doesn't that mean KD should re-sign with the Warriors because they can give him the most money?" -- that's very fair.

Based on the projected $109 million salary cap for the 2019-20 season, Golden State can offer him a five-year deal worth about $221 million.

The biggest contract he could sign with another franchise is about $164 million over four years.

But as we all know, Durant hasn't given any indication that he is planning on returning to the Dubs. As Jackson said, "nobody knows" what he's going to do, and it's possible that even Durant is unclear what his future holds.

Will the heated exchange between KD and Draymond from mid-November have any impact on the 10-time All-Star's decision?

"You can't call me a b-word and I just forget it," Jackson said. "You can forget it to move on and be professional to do your job, but in the back of your mind that's how you really feel about me.

"I know KD is thinking about that and I know that argument is going to have a lot to do with KD's decision. You don't say that word and not mean it."

Oh really? If true, that is certainly interesting...

