Stephen Jackson, Andrew Wiggins get into war of words over 'Hallelujah' tweet

If you need more proof that the NBA is the best soap opera in the world, we present to you the Instagram beef between former Warrior Stephen Jackson and Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins.

The NBA is the best soap opera on the face of the planet.

What's our evidence? All-Star Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves a week before training camp starts and his current teammate Andrew Wiggins got into a social media war of words with former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson over a tweet sent by Wiggins' brother.

We can't make this stuff up.

In an Instagram video posted late Wednesday evening, Jackson questioned Wiggins' heart.

News website The Score re-posted the video and it drew comments from Jackson and Wiggins, who called Jackson a 'bum.'

That caused Jackson to respond in a second video in which is sent a message to Wiggins: 'Make sure you hands are straight when you see me, bruh."

Don't ever change, NBA. Don't ever change.



