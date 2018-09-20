Stephen Jackson, Andrew Wiggins get into war of words over 'Hallelujah' tweet

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea
<p>If you need more proof that the NBA is the best soap opera in the world, we present to you the Instagram beef between former Warrior Stephen Jackson and Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins.</p>

The NBA is the best soap opera on the face of the planet.

What's our evidence? All-Star Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves a week before training camp starts and his current teammate Andrew Wiggins got into a social media war of words with former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson over a tweet sent by Wiggins' brother.

We can't make this stuff up.

In an Instagram video posted late Wednesday evening, Jackson questioned Wiggins' heart.

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😂😂 my bad y'all don't like the truth. I'm going to bed. Got 6am 🏋🏿‍♀️ and 🏀. Love to all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻 GN World. #GBG GetBetterGang

A post shared by Stephen Jackson (@_stak5_) on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

News website The Score re-posted the video and it drew comments from Jackson and Wiggins, who called Jackson a 'bum.'

View this post on Instagram

Andrew Wiggins was quick to respond on IG to Stephen Jackson. 🔥👀 🥩

A post shared by theScore (@thescore) on Sep 19, 2018 at 9:07pm PDT

That caused Jackson to respond in a second video in which is sent a message to Wiggins: 'Make sure you hands are straight when you see me, bruh."

View this post on Instagram

Have a good yr lil one. This ain't the smoke u won't. God bless. Somebody @ Lil one for me. Wish u the best. #GBG #BoyStop #TruthHurts

A post shared by Stephen Jackson (@_stak5_) on Sep 19, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

Don't ever change, NBA. Don't ever change.


