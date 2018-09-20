Stephen Jackson, Andrew Wiggins get into war of words over 'Hallelujah' tweet
The NBA is the best soap opera on the face of the planet.
What's our evidence? All-Star Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves a week before training camp starts and his current teammate Andrew Wiggins got into a social media war of words with former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson over a tweet sent by Wiggins' brother.
We can't make this stuff up.
In an Instagram video posted late Wednesday evening, Jackson questioned Wiggins' heart.
😂😂😂😂😂 my bad y'all don't like the truth. I'm going to bed. Got 6am 🏋🏿♀️ and 🏀. Love to all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻 GN World. #GBG GetBetterGang
News website The Score re-posted the video and it drew comments from Jackson and Wiggins, who called Jackson a 'bum.'
Andrew Wiggins was quick to respond on IG to Stephen Jackson. 🔥👀 🥩
That caused Jackson to respond in a second video in which is sent a message to Wiggins: 'Make sure you hands are straight when you see me, bruh."
Have a good yr lil one. This ain't the smoke u won't. God bless. Somebody @ Lil one for me. Wish u the best. #GBG #BoyStop #TruthHurts
Don't ever change, NBA. Don't ever change.