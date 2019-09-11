Stephen Hauschka’s wife wants Jets’ Henry Anderson banned for cheap shots

Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson has a history of taking cheap shots at Bills players, and the wife of one of those players has seen enough.

Last year Anderson blindsided Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, injuring his hip. In Sunday’s meeting, Anderson twice took cheap shots at Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That led Hauschka’s wife to take to Twitter and call for Anderson to be banned from the league.

“Hey, @nfl – guys like this do not belong in the league. Embarrassment,” Lindsey Hauschka tweeted, via the Buffalo News.

Anderson won’t be kicked out of the league, but he was fined for the hit on Hauschka and is highly likely to be fined again this week.