Stephen Gostkowski on tough outing vs. Dolphins: 'Today just sucked'

The New England Patriots dominated virtually every aspect of the game on Sunday afternoon in their 43-0 victory against the Miami Dolphins. However, not everything was perfect for the team in the massive win.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski struggled badly against the Dolphins. The long-time Patriots kicker missed two extra points and a 48-yard field goal. The five missed points didn't matter in this game, but they could matter in a game down the line.

That said, Gostkowski owned his mistakes after the game and said that Sunday just wasn't his day.

"I stink today," Gostkowski said to Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald. "Not my day. It was pretty terrible on my part. Today just sucked."

Gostkowski will have to hope that today's performance doesn't carryover moving forward, but he doesn't have a lot to worry about. He has posted some clunkers over the course of his career, but he has converted at least 84 percent of his field goals while missing just six PATs over the course of the past seven seasons. He should get back on the right track moving forward.

Kickers can often struggle to start the season if they aren't in rhythm. And even former Patriots kicker and one of the best in NFL history, Adam Vinatieri, may consider retirement after a rocky start for the Indianapolis Colts. But so long as Gostkowski doesn't let one bad game rattle him, the Patriots aren't likely to have a kicker conundrum anytime soon.

