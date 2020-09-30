Stephen Gostkowski kicks way to AFC special teams player of the week

After the first week of the regular season, there was reason to wonder if Stephen Gostkowski would still be kicking for the Titans in Week Three.

Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point in his first game since going on injured reserve early in the 2019 season. The Titans stuck with him, though, and that decision has paid off.

He hit a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter of their 33-30 win over the Jaguars in Week Two and then hit another game-winner in Week Three. Gostkowski’s 55-yarder made the Titans 31-30 winners over the Vikings.

It was also Gostkowski’s sixth make in as many tries during the game and the whole package led to him being named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

