Stephen Fry posts on Instagram from air raid shelter in Kyiv

The president of the MCC was in Kyiv for the First Ladies and Gentlemen summit - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Stephen Fry was forced to flee to a Kyiv air raid shelter after a missile alert sounded during his visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The British actor and comedian was rushed into the underground bunker after the warning rang out at about 4.45am local time on Wednesday. The 66 year-old had arrived in Ukraine two days earlier to host a forum on mental health initiated by Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.

Mr Fry said that he had been woken by an “insistent voice ordering all at the hotel to go down to the air raid shelter”. “So here we are. Someone showed me an app to download: as you can see, [it] agrees with the order to stay sheltered,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Despite the rush to reach safety, Mr Fry said the atmosphere among those sheltering was relaxed. “People laughing and chattering quite happily. No sound of drones or inbound missiles that I can detect,” he said.

Mr Fry added another warning was given after he had been in the shelter for an hour.

“‘Your attention please, there are explosions in the city. Stay in the shelter.’ Some hotel guests had shrugged and gone back up to their rooms 10 minutes ago but are now sheepishly appearing again,” he said, citing the announcement.

“I wasn’t smart enough to think of bringing a laptop down… the more seasoned citizens knew better.”

After authorities deemed the risk to guests had passed, Mr Fry and others were told they could leave the shelter.

All clear

“The all-clear sounds and life goes on in Kyiv,” he said in a post later on Wednesday, sharing a picture of a local cafe.

Mr Fry travelled by train to the capital for the third summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, an initiative which brings together the spouses of global leaders. Previous editions raised more than $3 million (£2.4m) in aid donations for Ukraine.

The focus of this year’s event is, “Mental Health: Resilience and Fragility of the Future”.

The event will bring together “neurologists, social scientists, psychology and those working in mental health trauma”, Mr Fry said.

He added that being invited to host the summit was a “great honour”.

Mr Fry has spoken openly about his own personal struggles with mental health and is the president of Mind, a charity focused on providing support to people facing mental health issues.