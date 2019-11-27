Stephen F. Austin's Nathan Bain gets epic GoFundMe support after legendary Duke buzzer beater

Stephen F. Austin’s Nathan Bain drained a two-pointer at the buzzer on Tuesday night, felling the mighty, No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils, handing them their first non-conference home loss since 2000 and their first loss to an unranked, non-power conference team since 1983. It was a magical moment, and fans are making that magic last for Bain: A GoFundMe that was started to help Bain and his family has gained over $50,000 in donations since Bain made that fateful basket.

Bain is from the Bahamas, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian in September. Bain and his family lost their home, possessions, and their church in the violent storm. The GoFundMe was set up by Stephen F. Austin (in compliance with NCAA rules) to help Bain and his family rebuild their lives. Around $2,000 had been raised by game time on Tuesday night, but that changed once Bain made that buzzer beater. By Wednesday afternoon, the total had swelled to over $55,000.

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain made a basket at the buzzer to beat Duke, and fans are thanking him by donating to his family's post-hurricane GoFundMe. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Some donations were from Stephen F. Austin fans who were jazzed to see their team beat such a college basketball behemoth. Some were from Duke fans who respected Stephen F. Austin’s win and wanted to help Bain after learning about his story. But many others were from people who were simply overjoyed to see Duke get beat. Here’s a sampling of some of the public comments on the GoFundMe:

“I love all of God’s children, especially the ones who beat Duke!”

“Seeing Duke go down was well worth the donation.”

“There are few powers in this world as strong as everyone's hatred for dook. [sic]”

“To help the Bain family overcome the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and because he brought down Duke.”

“Best of luck to you and your community. I hope your recovery is as quick and miraculous as Coach K from his fake back injury in 1995. Go Heels!”

Even the passionate hatred of college basketball fans can turn into something wonderful and positive.

Bain hasn’t commented on the GoFundMe donations yet, and the campaign hasn’t been updated since the wave of donations, but you can get a good idea of how he might feel by watching the emotional interview he gave right after he sunk that heroic basket.

