Stephen Decatur star Davin Chandler commits to play football at University of Virginia

A state champion and one of the Bayside Conference's top football players has announced that he will be playing college football in the ACC when he finishes his high school career.

Davin Chandler, who is listed as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025 on 247sports, committed to the University of Virginia on Sunday. The First Team All-Bayside Conference defensive back helped lead Stephen Decatur to the MPSSAA Class 2A State Championship in 2023, starring as a safety, wide receiver and punt returner for the Seahawks.

Chandler joins growing trend of Decatur players bound for Division I

Decatur's Davin Chandler (0) waits for the snap against Huntingtown Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the 2A State Championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Chandler is the third football player in the last three years from Stephen Decatur to commit to play college football at a school in one of Division I's "Power Five Conferences," as former teammates Luke Mergott (Duke) and Brycen Coleman (Vanderbilt) previously did the same. And he is also the third player from last season's state championship team to commit to play Division I football, joining Coleman and also Trybe Wise, who committed to play football at Georgetown earlier in June.

A multi-sport star at Decatur, Chandler was also the Bayside South Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a basketball player for the Seahawks, helping lead Decatur to a Class 3A State Semifinal appearance.

