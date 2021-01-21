Stephen Curry's real first name is Wardell. But you might not want to call him that

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry didn't seem to be expecting a reporter to use his real first name Thursday night. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Stephen Curry seems pretty tight with longtime Golden State Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson.

Curry gave "unprecedented access" and granted "exclusive interviews" to Thompson when he was writing the NBA superstar's biography, according to the back cover of "Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry."

But apparently they're not quite tight enough for the Athletic columnist to refer to Curry by his given first name.

Yep, it's not Stephen. That's actually his middle name, even though it's the name everyone calls him.

Well, everyone except Thompson on Thursday night following the Warriors' 121-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Before asking a question about Golden State forward Kelly Oubre's ability to score on putback dunks, Thompson addressed Curry by the name "Wardell."

The three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP didn't verbally respond to the name. But his look said it all.

Steph Curry’s reaction to @ThompsonScribe addressing him with a “Wardell” is ...



fantastic 😂 pic.twitter.com/TOyK8Ed0ki — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 21, 2021

Here's that amazing look again, in handy GIF form.

now this is my favorite wardell stephen curry gif 🤠 pic.twitter.com/u54KU2V2M1 — eni. (8-6) (@imenise) January 21, 2021

Chances are, it was all in good fun and Thompson got the reaction he expected from Curry.

Steph is the best lol https://t.co/cYjefSStaR — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 21, 2021

The reporter hasn't revealed why he prefaced his question with that name. But he has shot down the theory among Twitter users that he asked the question regarding Oubre only for the opportunity to use the name "Wardell."

I'll accept your apology when my story comes out — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 21, 2021

"I'll accept your apology when my story comes out," Thompson told one such person.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.