Stephen Curry's mom grounded the Warriors star for his explicit celebration

Golden State Warriors flamethrower Stephen Curry entered Game 3 against the Houston Rockets shooting 2-for-13 from 3-point range, and then started Sunday’s outing with a 1-for-7 effort from deep in the first half, so most everyone excused his fire-breathing outburst in a cathartic third quarter.

After giving MVP favorite James Harden a taste of his own step-back medicine to push Golden State’s lead to 22 with four minutes left in the frame, Curry crossed over Trevor Ariza on his way to a finger-roll layup and screamed to the crowd, “This is my [expletive] house,” as play went the other way. It was reminiscent of his show-stealing “I’m back” moment during the 2016 Western Conference semifinals.

Outside of Houston, only one person didn’t get a kick out of Curry’s explicit eruption: his mother. Sonya Curry, who’s also been known to fine her son for turnovers, grounded the two-time MVP.

“She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told ESPN. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.”

At least Klay Thompson found it funny

Warriors teammate Klay Thompson may have found the root of Sonya’s ire.

“I hope Riley didn’t see it,” Thompson told reporters, referencing Curry’s 5-year-old daughter.

“It got Oracle going,” he said. “That’s a rare occurrence. I’ve never really seen Steph use that language, but that’s what the playoffs brings out of you. So, don’t do that at home, kids. It’s just once in a while.”

Curry couldn’t help himself

When someone suggested maybe Curry meant, “This is my favorite house,” instead of the expletive he let loose, the Warriors joked, via The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, “Yeah. That’s what I said. Favorite.”

Curry finished with a game-high 35 points, outscoring Harden (20 points) and Chris Paul (13 points) combined, and as soon as the game was over, he knew the question about his celebration was coming.

“I blacked out,” he told reporters. “I blacked out.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry declares Oracle Arena his [expletive] house. (Getty Images)

In that state, the game’s most explosive scorer announced his arrival to the conference finals after a slow start to the series, and the Rockets better hope he doesn’t remain unconsciousness in Game 4.

“A lot of it was just talking to myself almost like you’ve got to be your biggest fan sometimes,” added Curry. “No matter what questions I was being asked over the first two games or what the expectation was, I had the highest expectations for myself. And you’ve just got to find whatever you want to get going. Obviously, it felt good and you want to use that energy to show your teammates that you’re here, you’re with them, get the crowd into it. But it’s one game, and you’ve got to have that same type of energy and intentions and focus the next game. … So I did my job tonight. I’ve got to do it again.”

Game 4 is on Tuesday night, back at Curry’s [expletive] house.

