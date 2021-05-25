Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards?
Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.