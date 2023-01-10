Stephen Curry will reportedly start vs. Suns in return from 11-game layoff with shoulder injury
Stephen Curry will start on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns after a lengthy layoff with a shoulder injury, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.
The Golden State Warriors guard missed 11 games after a partial left shoulder dislocation sustained in December. The two-time league MVP was off to another tremendous start prior to his injury, averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point distance.
Curry's performance wasn't translating to wins for the defending champions, who started 14-15 prior to his injury. They've gone 6-5 in his absence and enter Tuesday's action in sixth place in the Western Conference at 20-20.
Curry's backcourt mate Klay Thompson has caught fire in recent games in Curry's absence. In his last four games, Thompson's averaged 36 points while shooting 25 of 58 (43.1%)