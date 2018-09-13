Stephen Curry: Warriors training camp profile

The Bulls did it twice, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way. The Lakers accomplished it once, behind Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 42 seasons since the NBA-ABA merger, those are the only franchises to win three consecutive NBA Finals.

When the Warriors come together for training camp on Sept. 25, their goal is to become the third.

Here is a look at those players with guaranteed roster spots.

FOURTH IN A SERIES:

Player: Stephen Curry

Position: Point guard

Height/weight: 6-3, 190.

College: Davidson

Age: 30

Salary: $37.5M (second year of five-year pact worth $201.16M per Spotrac).

NBA 2K Player Rating: 97









2017-18 in review: After five seasons of good health, averaging 78 games per, Curry was struck by a vast assortment of injuries (thigh, hand, ankle, knee) that kept him on the sideline for 31 games. Still, Curry was No. 1 in votes for the Western Conference All-Star team and finished 10th in the MVP race. When available, he was terrific as ever. The Warriors were 40-11 when Curry was in the lineup and 18-13 when he was out speaks to his value.

Key stats: 51 games (51 starts), averaging 26.4 points (49.5 percent FG, 42.3 percent 3p, league-best 92.1 percent FT), 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Season highs: Points (49), assists (11, twice), rebounds (11), steals (four, twice), minutes (39).

2018-19 outlook: Curry's top goal, to avoid injury, is the same as it has been in recent years, which is good health. Should that wish be granted, and he has a typically strong season, he could move from seventh to third on the all-time list for 3-point shots and also be in the MVP conversation. This being his 10th season, though, it's officially time to start the clock that will monitor the number of years remaining in Curry's prime.