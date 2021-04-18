Stephen Curry continues historic run, Warriors continue to find ways to squander him

If you thought Stephen Curry scoring 47 points would prevent the Golden State Warriors from losing, you just don't know this year's Golden State Warriors.

Curry went off yet again on Saturday, this time dropping 47 points against the Boston Celtics with seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 15-of-27 from the field, and 11-of-19 from deep. The Warriors lost 119-114, falling to 28-29 on the season.

Even with the loss, Curry's recent entered historic territory by virtue of another performance of at least 10 3-pointers, his third in the last week. He made 10 against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, then 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

As an ESPN graphic showed, only one other player in NBA history has more than three games in his career with 10+ 3-pointers:

And these weren't easy 3-pointers either. These were against the kind of defense you see when the greatest shooter in NBA history is playing with little help against one of the NBA's better defense backourts:

Stephen

Curry pic.twitter.com/QKDYWibegS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 18, 2021

Steph Curry...He is on one tonight. 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/NDfGMHYl3Q — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 18, 2021

There was this kind of stuff too:

Chef Curry cooking early 🔥pic.twitter.com/jQtYhBK5Up — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 18, 2021

On the Celtics side, Jayson Tatum went off for 44 points (16-of-25 shooting), 10 rebounds and three assists to get the win.

