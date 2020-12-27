Here's Stephen Curry making over 100 3-pointers in a row, in case you needed a reminder he's still Stephen Curry

After posting the NBA’s worst record last year, the Warriors have opened their season with lopsided losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and seem to be sinking into the Bay.

Andrew Wiggins has looked like a disaster. Kelly Oubre has somehow been even worse. Draymond Green is still hurt. Klay Thompson is out for the season. James Wiseman has been a bright spot, but it’s hard to be hopeful about a team whose bright spot is a rookie big man.

And then there’s Stephen Curry, who is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 20% from 3-point range and publicly venting about the team’s performance.

All of that adds up to a convincing argument that the Warriors remained cooked, but the Warriors made their best counterargument on Saturday with a video of Curry shooting 3-pointers.

More specifically, a video of Curry making 3-pointers. For five minutes straight.

Stephen Curry is good at shooting

Per Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder, Curry’s streak of 3-pointers came in at 105 consecutive makes, with 103 of them on camera.

That’s a decent reminder that even with all the Warriors’ struggles, they still have the greatest shooter of all time, and he’s not going to shoot 20% from three for long. And who knows, maybe Green will return, Oubre will make a field goal that isn’t a dunk and Wiseman will grow into a true impact player.

It’s a long road for the Warriors to even return to the playoffs, and they’ll need Curry in the driver’s seat to make it happen.

The Warriors need Stephen Curry to do a lot more than 20 percent from 3-point range. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

